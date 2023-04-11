Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation ASLE provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Published in

finance