Equinor (EQNR) Closes the Sale of Ireland Corrib Gas Project
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) recently concluded a deal for the sale of its non-operated equity stake in the Irish Corrib gas project with Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale was completed on Mar 31, 2023, following receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. Equinor Energy Ireland Limited, a 100% owned subsidiary of Equinor, sold its shares to facilitate the deal. Since the announcement of this deal, the stock has seen a decline, possibly due to apprehensions of an economic slowdown.
The Corrib field, located 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland in water depths of almost 350 meters, began production in 2015. This field has long been an important non-operated project for Equinor. The company decided to sell the asset in order to focus on its portfolio, capture value from the present robust market and free up money that may be reinvested elsewhere.
The deal was agreed upon a consideration of $434 million, before closing adjustments, between Equinor and the buyer. As part of the agreement, Equinor and Vermilion have consented to hedge approximately 70% of the production for 2022 and 2023. They have also agreed to a contingent payment that will be made on a portion of the revenues if European petrol prices rise beyond a certain floor level.
With the sale of Corrib, Equinor will no longer have an active business presence in Ireland.
