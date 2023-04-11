We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tesla (TSLA) Slashes Price Across the Entire Lineup in US
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) announced another round of price cuts for its entire U.S. lineup on Apr 6. The price cut ranges between 2% and 6%. As per InsideEVs, the base variant of Model X and Model S have gone through the most significant price cut of $5,000.
Per Tesla’s website, Model Y’s base variant is priced at $49,990. Model Y Long Range will now cost $52,990, while Model Y Performance will now cost $56,990 after a massive price cut of $2,000 each. All new Model Y vehicles qualify for a federal tax credit for eligible buyers.
According to the company’s website, Model 3 RWD will now cost $41,990, while Model 3 Performance will cost $52,990. Starting from Apr 18, based on new IRS guidance, the tax credit on Model 3 RWD will reduce to $3,750.
The base Model S will now cost $84,990, while Model X will cost $94,990.
In 2022, Tesla made a total of 1.3 million deliveries. In January 2023, Elon Musk estimated that the number of deliveries could touch the 2 million mark in the current year. The price cuts are most likely aimed at reaching the 2 million deliveries target set by the company.
In February, Tesla increased the price of the Model Y performance crossover twice by $1,000. However, it slashed the price of its cheapest rear-wheel-drive Model 3 sedan by $500 to make it 9% cheaper.
On Apr 9, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about “opening Megapack factory in Shanghai to supplement output of Megapack factory in California.” According to Bloomberg, the construction of the Megapack factory will start in the third quarter of this year, while the production of Megapack will begin in the second quarter of 2024. The factory would be capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks every year.
The Megapack is a container-sized battery that can store enough energy to power an average of 3,600 homes for one hour.
