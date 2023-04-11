We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $83.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 191.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.
SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $12.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +329.46% and +11.36%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.41 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.93.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.