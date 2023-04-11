We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $17.75, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 5.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.24 billion, up 22.14% from the year-ago period.
KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $20.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.17% and +8.66%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.58, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.