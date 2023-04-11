We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME - Free Report) closed at $1.85, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.93% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
VerifyMe, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 78.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6 million, up 3650% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $28.25 million, which would represent changes of +86.67% and +44.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VerifyMe, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% higher within the past month. VerifyMe, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VRME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.