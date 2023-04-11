We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed at $249.54, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 3.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 0.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.03 billion, down 8.58% from the year-ago period.
DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $30.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.4% and -4.56%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Danaher is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.68.
Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.03 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
