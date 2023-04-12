For the quarter ended February 2023, CarMax (
KMX) reported revenue of $5.72 billion, down 25.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.
CarMax (KMX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended February 2023, CarMax (KMX) reported revenue of $5.72 billion, down 25.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.87 billion, representing a surprise of -2.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles: $26.6 thousand versus $27.7 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
- Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change: -22% compared to the -11.02% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit: $2,277 compared to the $2,136.07 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles: $8.3 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.1 thousand.
- Unit sales - Used vehicles: 169884 compared to the 169067.9 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit: $1,187 compared to the $927.86 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net sales- Used vehicles: $4.53 billion compared to the $4.74 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year.
- Net sales- Wholesale vehicles: $1.03 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.6% change.
- Net sales- Other: $160.60 million versus $167.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues: $104.20 million versus $104.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net: -$0.10 million compared to the $3.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -105.6% year over year.
- Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $31.30 million versus $35.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of CarMax have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.