Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Chosen for SEG's Store Upgrade
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) has been chosen by Southeastern Grocers Inc. (“SEG”) to offer its workforce and task management solutions for improving the latter’s in-store operations and enhancing customer experience.
Through its modern store framework, ZBRA will help SEG to better engage employees and maximize labor productivity across its more than 420 stores. Zebra Technologies’ software capabilities will allow SEG to align the staffing model with real-time demand. It will also automate the scheduling process so that SEG managers can cut back on their work and devote more time in training associates.
Within the modern store framework, ZBRA’s retail execution software portfolio will improve SEG’s workflow execution, communications and visibility into task completion across all stores.
Regarding this collaboration, Zebra Technologies’ senior vice president and general manager, Software Solutions, Suresh Menon, said, “With Zebra’s workforce and task management solutions, we are helping retailers modernize their stores by streamlining workflows for added focus, which will create more engaged associates and lead to an elevated customer experience.”
