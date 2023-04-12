We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Wins Rail System Upgradation Deal in the UK
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) announced that its Power Conversion division (part of GE Vernova, the combined operations of the Power and Renewable segments) secured a deal from Network Rail for upgrading the phase balancer control and cooling system at its Rail Innovation and Development Centre ("RIDC").
The deal advances Network Rail’s goal of improving energy efficiency and introducing new technology that can deliver cleaner energy to support the U.K.’s path to net-zero emissions.
Based in Melton Mowbray, the U.K., the RIDC facility is a specific track system that ensures a safe environment for testing new trains ahead of their operation in the U.K. rail network. The site can be used to test vehicles at high and low speeds, as well as infrastructure using eleven miles of 25 kV overhead line equipment, and third and fourth rail DC electric equipment.
Per the deal, GE will upgrade thyristor control and cooling plant systems, along with the existing phase balancer control system at the RIDC site. The company will also be responsible for the designing, manufacturing, delivering, installing and commissioning of the control and cooling system. GE will integrate a GE Visor service for remote diagnostics.
Post the upgradation, RIDC will be able to test innovative technology for the rail infrastructure. It will also be able to deliver an augmented performance of the system.
