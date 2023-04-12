We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Moves 0.54%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) closed at $27.70, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 6.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Urban Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Urban Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 3.86% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +41.71% and +4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Urban Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Urban Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.15, which means Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, URBN's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. URBN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.