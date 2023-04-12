We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC - Free Report) closed at $8.14, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 32.26% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Solo Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Solo Brands, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 47.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.46 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $534.04 million, which would represent changes of -10.28% and +3.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Solo Brands, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Solo Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Solo Brands, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.15.
It is also worth noting that DTC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.