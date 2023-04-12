We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Stock Moves 1.48%: What You Should Know
Atkore Inc. (ATKR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $128.43, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atkore Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Atkore Inc. is projected to report earnings of $4.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $910.2 million, down 7.37% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.71 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion, which would represent changes of -22.46% and -6.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atkore Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atkore Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atkore Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.15, which means Atkore Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ATKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.