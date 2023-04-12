We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Express (AXP) Stock Moves 0.43%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Express (AXP - Free Report) closed at $161.83, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and global payments company had gained 2.23% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from American Express as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.66, down 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.98 billion, up 19.16% from the prior-year quarter.
AXP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.24 per share and revenue of $61.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.11% and +15.57%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Express. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. American Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, American Express currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.96.
Meanwhile, AXP's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AXP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.