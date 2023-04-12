We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed at $152.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 0.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.52 billion, down 12.88% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.22 per share and revenue of $23.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +187.59% and -30.86%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Cheniere Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.
Also, we should mention that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.