Pinterest (PINS) Stock Moves 0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $28.19, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 17.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $594.78 million, up 3.46% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $3.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.58% and +9.58%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 46.67% higher. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Pinterest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.68, which means Pinterest is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that PINS has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.