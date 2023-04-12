We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Moves 1.77%: What You Should Know
Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) closed at $4.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.5% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Diana Shipping as it approaches its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.8 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago period.
DSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $285.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.97% and +1.7%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.67% higher. Diana Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diana Shipping has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.2.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DSX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.