We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Stock Moves 0.95%: What You Should Know
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.84, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Postal Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Postal Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.01 million, up 25.78% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $62.12 million, which would represent changes of -1.98% and +16.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.99% lower within the past month. Postal Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Postal Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.79, so we one might conclude that Postal Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PSTL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.