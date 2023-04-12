Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 183.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


