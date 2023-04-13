Back to top

Company News for Apr 12, 2023

  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) decreased 3.1% after it announced that its new flu vaccine did not meet the criteria for “early success" in clinical trials.
  • Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) gained 6.1% after bitcoin crossed the $30,000 mark for the first time in 10 months.
  • NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) shares lost 1.5% on the broader tech slump.
  • Devon Energy Corporation's (DVN - Free Report) shares added 1.7% on the energy sector rally.

