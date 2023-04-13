We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Emerson (EMR) Reportedly Nearing $8B Buyout Deal With NI
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) is in advanced talks to acquire National Instruments Corp or NI (NATI) for about $8 billion or $60 per share, Reuters reported.
Headquartered in Austin, TX, National Instruments produces automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software.
A deal between the two companies could be announced this week itself, the report stated. However, there remains uncertainty about the talks falling apart in the eleventh hour.
News of Emerson’s interest in acquiring NI first surfaced in January. Back then, EMR revealed that a proposal for a $7.6 billion (or $53 per share) deal was submitted to NI on Nov 3, 2022, and was an improvement over the initial offer of $48 per share made on May 25, 2022.
In a detailed statement, EMR, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), confided that it had been trying to engage with NI privately over a deal since May 16, 2022, and how the latter resisted any meaningful discussions for months. As a matter of fact, in January, NATI, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, announced a strategic review process to explore acquisition interests from other companies.
Emerson’s move to acquire NI is aligned with its focus on global automation to drive growth and profitability. In an attempt to transform into a global automation company, EMR has lately divested several non-core businesses. In November 2022, the company divested its InSinkErator business, a food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers manufacturer, for $3 billion. In October 2022, EMR sold a majority stake in its Climate Technologies business to private equity funds managed by Blackstone in a $14 billion deal.
