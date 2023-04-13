Omnicom has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8% on average.
Here's What to Expect From Omnicom Group's (OMC) Q1 Earnings
Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 18 after market close.
Omnicom has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8% on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 for first-quarter 2023 has been revised downward by 1.4% in the past 30 days.
Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.37 billion, slightly lower than the year-ago actual figure, mainly due to the impact of net disposition revenue over acquisition revenue. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for domestic organic growth is pegged at 5.8%, down from 10.6% reported a year ago, while international organic growth is pegged at 5.6%, down from the year-ago reported figure of 8.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from media advertising is currently pegged at $1.76 billion which indicates a slight decline from the year-ago reported figure on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark for public relations is currently at $368 million, 2% more than the year-ago reported figure. A slight uptick is also expected in the healthcare segment, the consensus estimate of which is pegged at $313 million. The consensus estimate for precision marketing revenues is currently pegged at $338 million, slightly above the year-ago reported figure.
Geographically, the company is expected to earn the lion’s share of its revenues from North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of revenues from North America is pegged at $1.88 billion, 2.2% more than the year-ago reported figure and representing 56% of the total expected revenue. The consensus estimate of revenues from North America is pegged at $986 million, marginally lower than the year-ago figure.
The bottom line is expected to have been impacted by higher operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.37, which is 1.4% lower than the year-over-year figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Omnicom Group has an Earnings ESP of -1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
