Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.58, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had lost 0.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.96, up 2.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.75 million, down 1.22% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.51 per share and revenue of $627.12 million, which would represent changes of +4.42% and -2.87%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Ship Lease is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.29, so we one might conclude that Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.