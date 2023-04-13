We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $10.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.59% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Invesco Mortgage Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.33%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Invesco Mortgage Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.03.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.