Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $326.37, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 10.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 6.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. On that day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $3 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion, up 9.67% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.05 per share and revenue of $9.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.58% and +7.94%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% lower. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.7.
We can also see that VRTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VRTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.