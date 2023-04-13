We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $82.61, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 3.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Blackstone Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion, down 29.16% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $11.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.8% and -5.38%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.15% lower. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Blackstone Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.92.
Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.