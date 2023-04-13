We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $435.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 7.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.46% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $8.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 8.15% from the year-ago period.
INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.72 per share and revenue of $14.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.78% and +11.15%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.03.
It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.