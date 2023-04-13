We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Credit Suisse (CS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Credit Suisse (CS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.92, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the bank had lost 64.05% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Credit Suisse as it approaches its next earnings report date.
CS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $16.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -86.11% and +4.68%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Credit Suisse. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.55% lower within the past month. Credit Suisse currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.