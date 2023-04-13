We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) closed at $284.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 8.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
SolarEdge Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.94, up 61.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $927.58 million, up 41.6% from the prior-year quarter.
SEDG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.36 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.31% and +29.76%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. SolarEdge Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SolarEdge Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.86, which means SolarEdge Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that SEDG has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SEDG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.