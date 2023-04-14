Creative Medical (CELZ) Up 86% on Upbeat Diabetes Study Data

Shares of
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( CELZ Quick Quote CELZ - Free Report) skyrocketed more than 80% on Apr 12 after it announced positive data from a study on CELZ-001, a cell-based therapy for treating late-stage type II diabetes (“T2D”).
One-year follow-up data from a study showed that treatment with CELZ-001 led to an overall efficacy of 93% in treated patients, demonstrating at least a 50% reduction in insulin requirement among the study participants. The study participants did not report any serious adverse effects.
Per management, CELZ-001 utilizes the same infusion procedure as CELZ-201, another of the company’s pipeline candidates, which is being evaluated in an ongoing phase I/IIa study for early-stage type I diabetes (“T1D”).
In the year so far, shares of Creative Medical Technology have surged 129.6% against the
Creative Medical Technology uses stem cell treatments for multiple indications in immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics. Currently, CELZ is marketing three patented procedures — CaverStem, FemCelz and StemSpine.
StemSpine treatment is an autologous procedure utilizing a patient’s stem cells to treat lower back pain. In February, Creative Medical Technology announced three-year follow-up data from a pilot study. The data showed that treatment with the StemSpine procedure led to an efficacy rate of 87% in treated patients with no safety concerns.
Like StemSpine, both CaverStem and FemCelz are also autologous stem cell procedures. While CaverStem is being utilized to treat erectile dysfunction, FemCelz treats female sexual dysfunction.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Creative Medical Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include
Certara ( CERT Quick Quote CERT - Free Report) , CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP Quick Quote CRSP - Free Report) and EQRx ( EQRX Quick Quote EQRX - Free Report) . While Certara sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRISPR Therapeutics and EQRx carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
In the past 60 days, estimates for Certara’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from 46 cents to $1.24. During the same period, the earnings estimates per share for 2024 have risen from 54 cents to $1.85. Shares of Certara are up 43.8% in the year-to-date period.
Earnings of Certara missed estimates in two of the last four quarters, beating the mark on one occasion while meeting the mark on another. On average, the company’s earnings witnessed a negative surprise of 3.25%. In the last reported quarter, Certara’searnings beat estimates by 14.29%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.35. Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have risen 6.9% in the year-to-date period.
Earnings of CRISPR Therapeutics beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the mark on the other two occasions, witnessing an earnings surprise of 3.19%, on average. In the last reported quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates by 39.22%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for EQRx’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from 66 cents to 58 cents. In the year so far, shares of EQRx have declined 27.6%.
Earnings of EQRx beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, witnessing an earnings surprise of 34.99%, on average. In the last reported quarter, EQRx’s earnings beat estimates by 73.68%.
Creative Medical Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Certara (CERT - Free Report) , CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP - Free Report) and EQRx (EQRX - Free Report) . While Certara sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRISPR Therapeutics and EQRx carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Certara’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from 46 cents to $1.24. During the same period, the earnings estimates per share for 2024 have risen from 54 cents to $1.85. Shares of Certara are up 43.8% in the year-to-date period.
Earnings of Certara missed estimates in two of the last four quarters, beating the mark on one occasion while meeting the mark on another. On average, the company’s earnings witnessed a negative surprise of 3.25%. In the last reported quarter, Certara’searnings beat estimates by 14.29%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.35. Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have risen 6.9% in the year-to-date period.
Earnings of CRISPR Therapeutics beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the mark on the other two occasions, witnessing an earnings surprise of 3.19%, on average. In the last reported quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates by 39.22%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for EQRx’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from 66 cents to 58 cents. In the year so far, shares of EQRx have declined 27.6%.
Earnings of EQRx beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, witnessing an earnings surprise of 34.99%, on average. In the last reported quarter, EQRx’s earnings beat estimates by 73.68%.