Triton (TRTN) to be Sold for $13.3 Billion to Brookfield
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP - Free Report) , through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation ("BIPC") and its institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield Infrastructure"), declared a joint definitive agreement. Per the deal, Triton will be acquired in a cash and stock transaction by Brookfield at a total enterprise value of $13.3 billion.
Subject to customary closing conditions, which include approval by Triton's shareholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals, the deal is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The deal has been approved and recommended by Triton’s board of directors and by Brookfield Infrastructure.
Triton’s common shareholders will receive consideration valued at $85 per share, which includes $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in class A shares of BIPC.
Brian M. Sondey, chief executive officer at Triton, stated, "We believe this transaction provides an excellent outcome for all of Triton's stakeholders." He added, "The sale price provides significant value to our investors and represents a 35% premium to yesterday's closing share price. For our long-term shareholders, this transaction crystalizes a total shareholder return of approximately 700% since the 2016 merger of Triton and TAL International. For our customers and employees, Brookfield Infrastructure's significant resources and long-term investment horizon will support Triton's franchise, underpin our commitment to providing unrivaled service, and support continued investment in our growing business."
Brookfield Infrastructure aims to maintain Triton's current investment-grade capital structure and support the operating and customer service standards to benefit Triton's customers and shareholders and long-term business growth.
So far this year, shares of Triton have gained 21.1% against the 2.7% loss of the industry it belongs to.
