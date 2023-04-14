See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
General Electric Company (GE) - free report >>
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - free report >>
Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
General Electric Company (GE) - free report >>
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) - free report >>
Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Honeywell (HON) Unveils Real-Time Health Monitoring System
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) has launched a real-time health monitoring system, which can keep a check on patients' vital signs within the hospital setting, as well as remotely.
The product’s advanced sensing technology allows healthcare providers to monitor vital signs via a skin patch, which provides the data right away on mobile devices and an online dashboard. Through Honeywell's solution, doctors and nurses can remotely monitor patients in hospitals or at home. When connected to patients, the real-time health monitoring system alerts clinicians about changes in the patient's vital signs. It also lowers the time needed to gather, analyze and apply patient data as actionable insights.
As the essential processes are automated, the Honeywell solution lowers clinician workloads and saves the time required for error-prone administrative tasks. Also, by using the vital sign monitoring system, patients can receive care in their preferred environment. This results in reduced hospital readmissions and hospital beds can be used for those in need of in-person attention. The Honeywell solution provides patients with freedom and flexibility, and reduces the need to make regular visits to the hospital.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
HON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings estimates have increased 8.4%. The stock has rallied 7.6% in the past six months.
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 27.9%, on average.
In the past 60 days, General Electric’s fiscal 2023 earnings estimates have increased 2.6%. The stock has gained 39.3% in the past six months.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.
In the past 60 days, A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings estimates have increased 1.2%. The stock has gained 34.6% in the past six months.