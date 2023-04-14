We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.53, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.84% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 12.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.54 billion, up 7.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $161.69 billion, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +3.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note General Motors Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72.
Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
