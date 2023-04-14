We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.29, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.71% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.97 million, down 1.87% from the prior-year quarter.
AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $265.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.99% and +4.99%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.