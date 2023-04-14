We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.53, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $899.87 million, up 11.46% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion, which would represent changes of +4.34% and +10.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.21.
Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.