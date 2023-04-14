We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.87, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 3.42% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, up 642.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.68 billion, down 5.02% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.87 per share and revenue of $37.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.47% and -20.21%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% higher within the past month. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PBF Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.64, which means PBF Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.