We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $32.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.7% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $825.88 million, up 98.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.84% and +31.62%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.83.
Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.