We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) closed at $8.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.88% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Banco Do Brasil SA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Banco Do Brasil SA to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.82%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Banco Do Brasil SA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Banco Do Brasil SA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Banco Do Brasil SA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.5, which means Banco Do Brasil SA is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, BDORY's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.