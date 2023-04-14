Back to top

UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) reported revenue of $91.93 billion, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.26, compared to $5.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.33 billion, representing a surprise of +2.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Statistics- Medical Care Ratio: 82.2% compared to the 82.46% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Optum Health: $23 billion compared to the $21.58 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Revenues- Services: $8.08 billion compared to the $7.75 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Investment and other income: $798 million versus $572.43 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +117.4% change.
  • Revenues- Products: $10.27 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Revenues- Premiums: $72.79 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $71.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
  • Revenues- Total Optum: $54.06 billion versus $51.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Optum Rx: $27.42 billion versus $25.71 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Optum Insight: $4.50 billion versus $4.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $70.47 billion versus $69.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Optum Eliminations: -$859 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$845.30 million.
  • Revenues- United Healthcare - Employer & Individual: $18.71 billion versus $17.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

