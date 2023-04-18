We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Superior Returns
Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $570.3 billion as of March 2023.
The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund (OTCKX - Free Report) , MFS Total Return Fund (MTRRX - Free Report) and MFS Blended Research Emerging Markets Equity Fund (BRKVX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund invests the majority of its assets with a medium market capitalization. OTCKX advisors generally invest in stocks with market capitalization similar to that of companies listed on the Russell Midcap Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase.
MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%. As of November 2022, OTCKX held 86 issues, with 3.24% of its assets invested in Cadence Design Systems In.
MFS Total Return Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities like common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest. MTRRX advisors also invest in debt instruments like corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, securitized instruments, and similar instrument which guarantees repayment.
MFS Total Return Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. Steven R. Gorham, has been one of the fund managers of MTRRX since 2002.
MFS Blended Research Emerging Markets Equity Fund invests its net asset in equity securities of corporations with economic linkages to emerging market countries irrespective of the size of business. BRKVX advisors consider emerging markets as those whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase. These include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.
MFS Blended Research Emerging Markets Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.6%. BRKVX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.23%.
