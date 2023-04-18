Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MOMO surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of MOMO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that MOMO could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account MOMO's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch MOMO for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today