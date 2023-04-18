We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chesapeake (CHK) Receives Long-Term Credit Upgrade From Fitch
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK - Free Report) recently received a credit upgrade with positive outlook from Fitch Ratings. Fitch raised CHK’s long-term credit rating from BB to BB+, the highest “junk” rating, with a “positive” outlook. The next rating action is likely to raise the company to investment grade.
A second upgrade would take Chesapeake's longer-term issuer default rating to BBB-, the lowest investment-grade rating.
According to Fitch, CHK’s rating reflects the company’s strong footprint in the prolific gas resources like Marcellus and Haynesville. The credit rating agency also assessed Chesapeake’s increasing gas weighting, which normally results in lower netbacks than exploration and production companies with a higher oil weighting.
While Moody's rates Chesapeake at Ba2, two notches below investment grade, with a "positive" outlook, S&P Global Ratings rates the company’s credit at BB, also two notches below investment grade, with a "stable" outlook.
Chesapeake currently carries a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
