Top Stock Picks for Week of April 17, 2023

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bloomin' Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales from the year-ago period. It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloomin' Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook. Recently our consensus EPS projection has moved higher. Bloomin' Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB - Free Report) is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. Kontoor Brands currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. As of this writing, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.4%, on average. It has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kontoor Brands’ 2023 sales and earnings suggests increases from the year-ago period’s reported numbers. The company’s shares have rallied solidly in the past year.


