Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $116.17, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 433.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.79 billion, up 18.8% from the prior-year quarter.
ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $9.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +14.88%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.53, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.