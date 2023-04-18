We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Flex LNG (FLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Flex LNG (FLNG - Free Report) closed at $35.35, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the liquefied natural gas shipping company had gained 13.76% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Flex LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $90.4 million, up 21.23% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $370.22 million, which would represent changes of +7.45% and +6.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Flex LNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Flex LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Flex LNG has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.47, which means Flex LNG is trading at a premium to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.