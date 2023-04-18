We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) closed at $14.58, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.
Postal Realty Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Postal Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.01 million, up 25.78% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $62.12 million, which would represent changes of -1.98% and +16.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Postal Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.21% lower. Postal Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Postal Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.64, so we one might conclude that Postal Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PSTL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PSTL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.