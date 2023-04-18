Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mid-Cap and Tech: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks posted modest gains driven by a rally in financials and industrials’ stocks. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 0.4% and (DIA - Free Report) added 0.3%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved higher by 0.08% in the last trading session.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

(VOE - Free Report) : Volume 2.83 Times Average

This mid-cap ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.1 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 408,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as VOE gained 0.8% in the last session.

The move was largely due to the volatility in the stock market that had a big impact on mid-cap ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. While large companies are normally known for stability and the smaller ones for growth, mid caps offer the best of both worlds, allowing growth and stability in a portfolio. VOE has gained 3.4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

(FXL - Free Report) : Volume 2.87 Times Average

This technology ETF was under the microscope as nearly 113,000 moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 40,000 shares and came as FXL added 0.3% in the last trading session.

The movement can largely be blamed on investors’ move toward mega caps’ cash-rich balance sheets and durable revenue streams. FXL has gained 5% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX ETF (FXL) - free report >>

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - free report >>

Published in

etfs tech-stocks