We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mid-Cap and Tech: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks posted modest gains driven by a rally in financials and industrials’ stocks. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 0.4% and (DIA - Free Report) added 0.3%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved higher by 0.08% in the last trading session.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
(VOE - Free Report) : Volume 2.83 Times Average
This mid-cap ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.1 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 408,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as VOE gained 0.8% in the last session.
The move was largely due to the volatility in the stock market that had a big impact on mid-cap ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. While large companies are normally known for stability and the smaller ones for growth, mid caps offer the best of both worlds, allowing growth and stability in a portfolio. VOE has gained 3.4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
(FXL - Free Report) : Volume 2.87 Times Average
This technology ETF was under the microscope as nearly 113,000 moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 40,000 shares and came as FXL added 0.3% in the last trading session.
The movement can largely be blamed on investors’ move toward mega caps’ cash-rich balance sheets and durable revenue streams. FXL has gained 5% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.