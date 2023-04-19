We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.73, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 41.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Skillz Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 61.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.89 million, down 50.89% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $192.86 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.79% and -29.59%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skillz Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 41.61% higher. Skillz Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SKLZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.