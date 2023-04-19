We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Energy (VTNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vertex Energy (VTNR - Free Report) closed at $8.24, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the environmental services company had gained 6.67% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertex Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 118.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $776.97 million, up 1831.81% from the year-ago period.
VTNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +891.67% and +28.91%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vertex Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Vertex Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.
The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
