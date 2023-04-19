See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX) - free report >>
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals R6 (OGMIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX) - free report >>
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals R6 (OGMIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
MM Select Equity Asset I (MSEJX - Free Report) : 0.23% expense ratio and 0.18% management fee. MSEJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. MSEJX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.81%.
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals R6 (OGMIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. OGMIX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 11.43% over the last five years, OGMIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX - Free Report) : 1.43% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGCX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 13.97%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.